Florida DOH reports 4,198 new COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting an increase of 4,198 COVID-19 cases in its Thursday morning dashboard update.
There has also been an increase of 77 COVID related deaths. 16,648 Florida residents have died and 206 non-residents have died in state. Sarasota is reporting two new deaths and Manatee County is reporting zero. Increases in death totals do not not mean that all new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,258 Residents: 13,111 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 147
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 889 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,074 (46%) Female: 6,897 (53%) Unknown/No data: 140 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,287 (10%) White: 7,147 (55%) Other: 2,222 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,455 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,763 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,392 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 2,956 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,657 Residents: 9,552 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 105
Conditions and Care Deaths: 340 Hospitalizations* Residents: 772 Non-Residents: 20
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,414 (46%) Female: 5,072 (53%) Unknown/No data: 66 (<1%)
Race: Black: 718 (8%) White: 5,482 (57%) Other: 1,062 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,290 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,335 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,359 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 2,858 (30%)
