DOH-Manatee Issues mosquito-borne illness advisory

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County says there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Manatee County.
A human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed and there is a heightened concern the additional residents will become ill. Manatee County Mosquito Control and DOH-Manatee will continue surveillance and prevention efforts.
DOH-Manatee reminds residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.
These precautions include “Drain and Cover." Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying and cover skin with clothing or repellent. Residents are also encouraged to cover their doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of their homes.
DOH Manatee reminds residents to always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent. Some repellents are not suitable for children.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.