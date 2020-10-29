Cold front to bring some changes for Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One good thing that Zeta is doing is sweeping a cold front our way overnight which will be a nice break to the extreme heat and humidity as of late.
After a week of record warmth with high temperatures in the low 90′s and “feels like” readings in the triple digits it will be nice to see more fall like conditions move into the Suncoast for a day and a half on Friday through Saturday morning.
We begin to warm back up to the mid to upper 80′s by Sunday and then another push of cooler air moves in for the work week. For Friday expect clearing skies after sunrise and breezy and cooler conditions settle in. The high on Friday expected to be 10 degrees cooler than it has been with a high around 80. Winds will be out of the NW switching to the N at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 throughout the day.
Boating forecast is calling for winds out of the NW/N at 15 knots and seas building to 3-5 feet and a moderate chop on the waters. Small craft should exercise caution through Friday.
Friday night should be nice with with clear skies for high school football action but winds will be up and could cause some problems for QB’s and kickers. Lows in the mid to upper 60′s to start the day on Saturday. Halloween looks to be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80′s. It will still be windy on Saturday with winds out of the NE at 15-20 mph.
The warmer weather returns on Sunday with a high of 87 degrees under mostly sunny skies and just a 20% chance for a shower or two in the afternoon on an east wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday is shaping up to be nice with another little blast of cooler air moving in. The high on Monday will be in the upper 70′s under mostly sunny skies and lower humidity moving in again. You may need a light jacket on Tuesday morning as the temperatures dip into the low 60′s.
For election day expect nice weather with a high in the upper 70′s under mostly sunny skies.
In the tropics we are watching an area of disturbed weather entering the eastern Caribbean which has a really good chance of becoming our next named storm over early next week. The next Greek name will be ETA. Two of the most reliable forecast models, (EURO & GFS) are suggesting that this will become our 28th named storm breaking the record of number of storms set back in 2005.
Late season storms tend to have an impact on Florida than any other states in the U.S. so stay tuned.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.