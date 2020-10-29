CCSO: Woman “hides” Meth in same location as previous arrest, newborn inside the vehicle

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25 year-old woman is charged with Trafficking More Than 14 Grams of Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm after deputies found 26.6 grams of Methamphetamine in a plastic baggie hidden underneath the shifter column in her vehicle.
Deputies made contact with Amanda Landron who was driving on I-75 in a red Toyota Camry with an infant in the backseat. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Landron because she was following a tractor trailer extremely close at a high rate of speed during a severe rainstorm. The traffic stop was initiated on Harborview Road as the vehicle exited I-75.
CCSO says a K9 conducted a free air sniff which resulted in a positive alert for narcotics. Landron has a criminal history with previous trafficking offenses and drug charges. She was previously arrested on May 3rd, 2020 on Trafficking charges after deputies located 54.22 grams of Methamphetamine in the exact same location within her vehicle.
Family members were called to care for the child. However, DCF was ultimately notified.
Landron also received two traffic infractions for following too closely and not wearing her seatbelt.
