David L. Stephens sentenced to life in prison for the 1988 murder of Judith Elaine Doherty

“In this case, DNA evidence was the silent witness for 32 years. Judith Doherty’s brutal sexual battery and death remained unsolved, yet the silent witness was always there to tell its story,” said Karen Fraivillig, Assistant State Attorney. “David Stephens' DNA under Ms. Doherty’s fingernails linked him to her murder and showed how valiantly she struggled to loosen the grip of her killer’s hands from around her throat. The police are often faulted for having tunnel vision but the Sarasota Police Department did a methodical, deliberate investigation, involving the FBI, local agencies and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The Sarasota Police Department worked for more than three decades to find Judith Doherty’s rapist and killer. The State is gratified to finally obtain justice for Judith Doherty."