What’s on the Ballot? Your guide to this year’s election on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In “Your Voice, Your Vote”, we are days out from the 2020 election day. The ABC7 team wants to make sure you are prepared when you fill out that ballot because there’s way more to vote for than just the presidential candidate. Below is everything you need to know.
Early voting & vote-by-mail information for Sarasota County or Manatee County.
Voting on Election Day in Sarasota County or Manatee County.
President and Vice President
- Joseph R. Biden, President and Kamala D. Harris, Vice President - Democrat
- Donald J. Trump, President and Michael R. Pence, Vice President - Republican
- Jo Jorgensen, President and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, Vice President – Libertarian
Representative in Congress, District 16
- Vern Buchanan, Republican
- Margaret Good, Democrat
The following six amendments need a “Yes” from 60% of voters in Florida to be approved.
Amendment 1 - States in the state Constitution that only U.S. citizens who are 18 years old or older can vote in federal, state, local, or school elections.
Amendment 2 - Increases the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026. More information here.
Amendment 3 - Establishes a top-two open primary system for state office primary elections.
Amendment 4 - Requires voter-approved constitutional amendments to be approved by voters at a second general election.
Amendment 5 - Increases the period during which a person may transfer “Save Our Homes” benefits to a new homestead property from two years to three years. More information here.
Amendment 6 - Allows a homestead property tax discount to be transferred to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran.
---
State Senator, District 23
- Joe Gruters, Republican
- Katherine Norman, Democrat
- Robert Kaplan, No Party Affiliation
State Representative, District 71
- Will Robinson, Republican
- Andy Mele, Democrat
Sarasota Board of County Commissioners, District 1
- Michael Moran, Republican
- Mark E. Pienkos, Democrat
Sarasota Board of County Commissioners, District 3
- Nancy Detert, Republican
- Cory Hutchinson, Democrat
Sarasota Board of County Commissioners, District 5
- Ron Custinger, Republican
- Alice White, Democrat
Manatee Board of County Commissioners, District 1
- Dominique Shauntel Brown, Democrat
- James A. Satcher, Republican
Manatee Board of County Commissioners, District 3
- Matthew J. Bower, No Party Affiliation
- Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Republican
Manatee Board of County Commissioners, District 5
- Vanessa A. Baugh, Republican
- Carol Ann Felts, Write-in
- Chris Gilbert, Write-in
Manatee Board of County Commissioners, District 7, At Large
- Thomas Whitten Dell, Write-in
- George W. Kruse, Republican
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections
- Michael S. Bennett, Republican
- Charles William, Jr., Democrat
After you have voted in either Sarasota or Manatee County, you can check the status of your ballot here.
