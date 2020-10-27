Voters urged to send out their vote-by-mail ballots

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With just one week until Election Day, people who are voting by mail are urged to send out their ballot by Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Sarasota County’s Supervisor of Elections, Ron Turner, said the recommendation comes from The U.S. Postal Service. This will help ensure ballots make it to the election office by Election Day. In this election, postmarks don’t count for domestic voters. Voters can also hand in their vote-by-mail ballot in person at the Supervisor of Election Office or at the early voting locations in both Manatee County and Sarasota County. Sarasota County is also offering drive-thru drop off locations for vote-by-mail ballots. Vote-by-mail ballots need to be handed in to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. Election Day.
For those who are planning to vote in person, both county supervisors encourage people to vote early.
“It’s a two page ballot and since it’s a two page ballot it will take them a little longer when they come to the elections office to vote their ballot. And so if they take advantage of early voting, they’ve got a little more time to do it,” said Manatee County’s Supervisor of Elections, Michael Bennett.
Turner said it will help alleviate Election Day lines.
“There could be longer than usual wait times or lines on Election Day. so I would encourage voters to please, please think about voting early in this election so we can make sure that we stagger all of the ways that people are voting so we can handle the numbers during this time of COVID and this lengthy ballot that we have here in Sarasota County,” Turner said.
As of Tuesday morning, about 45 % of registered voters in Manatee County had already voted, which is over 124,000 people. In Sarasota County, about 50% of registered voters already voted, which is over 169,000 people.
Early voting ends in both counties on November 1st. Election Day is on November 3rd.
