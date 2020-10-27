Voters urged to send out their vote-by-mail ballots

Sarasota County’s Supervisor of Elections, Ron Turner, said the recommendation comes from The U.S. Postal Service. This will help ensure ballots make it to the election office by Election Day. In this election, postmarks don’t count for domestic voters. Voters can also hand in their vote-by-mail ballot in person at the Supervisor of Election Office or at the early voting locations in both Manatee County and Sarasota County. Sarasota County is also offering drive-thru drop off locations for vote-by-mail ballots. Vote-by-mail ballots need to be handed in to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. Election Day.