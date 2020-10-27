Sarasota County parents sue school district over face mask mandate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a decision to extend the mask mandate in the Sarasota County School District, parents have filed a lawsuit against the school board.
The board voted 3-2 last week to continue the mask mandate. By Monday evening, parents opposed to the mandate had filed a lawsuit against the school district.
“The intent of this lawsuit is to empower parents, whose love for their children cannot be questioned, and have the sole right to make decision’s in their children’s best interest,” reads the lawsuit.
It challenges the school on the mandatory mask mandate, stating that the decision to wear a mask should not be the deciding factor in whether or not their children are allowed on school grounds.
