Sarasota City Commission to resume in-person meetings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota City Commission will resume in-person meetings next week with limited capacity.
The next City Commission meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at City Hall, 1565 1st St.
High-quality air filters have been installed in the commission chambers to prevent transmission of airborne diseases such as COVID-19. Commissioners and other City staff who must be present will be rapid-tested for coronavirus before meetings begin, and there will be frequent meeting breaks to allow for cleaning of the dais, presenter’s table and speaker’s podium by Facilities staff.
Members of the public will still have the ability to be physically present in the SRQ Media Studio or Room 112 at City Hall to provide citizens' input, just as they have during meetings held via video conferencing technology since the start of the health emergency. City staff will be stationed in these rooms to provide further direction and assistance in addressing the City Commission in the chambers.
Individuals who prefer to participate remotely in the meeting may obtain instructions to participate via Zoom by emailing clerk@sarasotaFL.gov with their request no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Individuals may provide written comments to the commission on any city topic at any time by emailing CityCommissioners@sarasotaFL.gov.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.