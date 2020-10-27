Ivanka Trump campaigns in the Suncoast on behalf of her father

Sarasota County Democratic Chair JoAnne DeVries issued a statement on the campaign event saying, “Donald Trump has proven incapable of handling the biggest issue facing Florida’s health, economy, and way of life: the coronavirus pandemic. His own chief of staff admitted Trump can’t get the job done, saying, ‘we are not going to control the pandemic.’ Ivanka Trump’s visit does nothing for thousands of Floridians in Sarasota who desperately need strong leadership at every level to overcome this pandemic, keep our loved ones safe, and rebuild our economy. It is so, so important that we vote and vote early for Joe Biden and Democrats down the ticket.”