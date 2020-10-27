First Alert Weather: Building high pressure ties temperature records for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday we tied the all time high temperature record for the day and today the record is in jeopardy. High pressure over Florida is building and expanding, keeping tropical cyclone Zeta away from the Suncoast, and directing our winds out of the southeast. As it builds our highs stay well above the normal highs and lows by 7 to 10 degrees. Today’s high record is 90 and we could just be a degree warmer than that. Our “feels like” temperature will crack 100.