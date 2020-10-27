DOH reports 4,298 new cases of COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff | October 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 2:28 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting an increase of 4,298 cases of COVID-19 since Monday’s update.

The statewide total is 786,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March. 16,505 residents and 204 non-residents have passed away in state. Spikes in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 13,114   Residents: 12,971   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 143

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 330   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 884     Non-Residents: 9

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 6,004  (46%)   Female: 6,833 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 134 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,275  (10%)   White: 7,069  (54%)   Other: 2,212  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,415  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,735  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 6,299  (49%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,937  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 9,517   Residents: 9,418   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 99

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 338   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 763     Non-Residents: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 4,344  (46%)   Female: 5,009 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 65 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 705  (7%)   White: 5,366  (57%)   Other: 1,053  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,294  (24%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,300  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,227  (56%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,891  (31%)

