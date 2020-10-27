DOH reports 4,298 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting an increase of 4,298 cases of COVID-19 since Monday’s update.
The statewide total is 786,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March. 16,505 residents and 204 non-residents have passed away in state. Spikes in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,114 Residents: 12,971 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 143
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 884 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,004 (46%) Female: 6,833 (53%) Unknown/No data: 134 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,275 (10%) White: 7,069 (54%) Other: 2,212 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,415 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,735 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,299 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 2,937 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,517 Residents: 9,418 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 99
Conditions and Care Deaths: 338 Hospitalizations* Residents: 763 Non-Residents: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,344 (46%) Female: 5,009 (53%) Unknown/No data: 65 (<1%)
Race: Black: 705 (7%) White: 5,366 (57%) Other: 1,053 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,294 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,300 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,227 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 2,891 (31%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.