Battleground state of Florida receives campaign visits in final days before election

Battleground state of Florida receives campaign visits in final days before election
FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020 file photos shows President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By ABC7 Staff | October 27, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 10:39 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the clock ticks down to the Nov. 3. general election, the state of Florida is receiving visitors from both the Trump and Biden campaigns.

At 1:30 p.m. , Ivanka Trump will campaign in Sarasota on behalf of her father. The event will be held at Nathan Benderson Park and the doors will open at noon.

Former President Obama will be in Orlando Tuesday for a drive-in rally on behalf of Joe Biden. The location has not been revealed but the event will be streamed online.

Lara Trump is also visiting Cocoa Beach Tuesday for an event at noon.

Biden will also be holding rallies Thursday in Tampa and Broward County, but the location has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.