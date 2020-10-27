Battleground state of Florida receives campaign visits in final days before election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the clock ticks down to the Nov. 3. general election, the state of Florida is receiving visitors from both the Trump and Biden campaigns.
At 1:30 p.m. , Ivanka Trump will campaign in Sarasota on behalf of her father. The event will be held at Nathan Benderson Park and the doors will open at noon.
Former President Obama will be in Orlando Tuesday for a drive-in rally on behalf of Joe Biden. The location has not been revealed but the event will be streamed online.
Lara Trump is also visiting Cocoa Beach Tuesday for an event at noon.
Biden will also be holding rallies Thursday in Tampa and Broward County, but the location has not been announced yet.
