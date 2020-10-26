Zeta becomes 11th hurricane of the season

This kind of storm will not cause major structural damage but will cause considerable power outages through SE LA and south MS and AL late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. It will also bring life threatening storm surge to SE LA all the way over to Alabama. The record for the number of named storms since the late 50′s is in 2005 when there were 28 named storms. During that year we were not impacted by a single storm that year. So far this season we have not had a tropical storm or hurricane watch or warning issued for our coast during this extreme hurricane season.