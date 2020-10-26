What’s on the ballot: Amendment 5 would extend “Save Our Homes” Portability period

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As many are already making their way to the polls for early voting, or even voting by mail, they will not just be electing political candidates, but also making big changes to law through the six proposed amendments.
“Some of the implications might be a little bit more subtle than people think,” explained Michael Snipes, an Economics professor at The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.
For example, Amendment 5 – many think this would only impact homeowners, but it would actually be effecting the entire community.
Right now, homeowners have two years - after selling their home - to transfer and claim homestead tax benefits from one property to another under the “Save Our Homes” Act. However, those two years don’t start at the date of the first home’s sale. Instead, it starts on January 1st of the year of the sale. Amendment 5 would increase that time period to three years.
“There are many circumstances where people delay purchasing their next properties, and they shouldn’t be penalized. If the belief is that they have two years from the time they sell to the time they buy. They should have that full two years, and this extension will do that. Don’t be short-sighted if this doesn’t apply to you right now because it could apply to you in the future,” David Clapp, from the Realtor Association of Sarasota-Manatee, tells us.
This would not necessarily be a tax cut, but a tax deferment - giving homeowners an extra year of keeping their personal property taxes lower.
“And that’s the whole idea, it’s that it’ll put tax savings in consumers' pockets. However, the big drawback is that it’s essentially a property tax. That’s how public schools by and large in Florida get funding. Yes, it’ll be a tax cut for individuals in a sense, but it’s really going to have a pretty negative impact on funding for public schools. It’s going to be a pretty big hit on their revenues,” explained Snipes.
The Revenue Estimating Conference estimated that if Amendment 5 is approved, it would reduce local property taxes by $1.8 million. Eventually growing to an annual reduction of $10.2 million.
“Taxation issues are fluid, and once you get something into the constitution, it’s almost impossible to get it out. This is problematic because Florida is currently 45th out of 50 states in the country for school funding. Our schools are struggling enough as it is, they don’t need one more thing,” Patricia Brigham, the Florida present of the League of Women Voters of Florida, tells ABC7.
Amendment 5 would need 60% of voters to vote “YES” to be approved.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.