Tropical Storm Zeta heading to the Yucatan, then on to Louisiana (again!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Zeta is likely to become Hurricane Zeta today as it moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula. This is the same track that Hurricane Delta took two and a half weeks ago, when that storm hit near Cancun on Oct. 7.
Zeta will make its first landfall in the Yucatan Monday evening as a Category 1 hurricane, much weaker than Delta, but still dropping 4″ to 8″ of rain and localized totals over a foot, which will cause major flooding, along with a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels.
By Tuesday morning, Zeta will move back to sea in the Gulf of Mexico, still on a track similar to Delta’s, taking it toward the Louisiana coast by Wednesday evening. Zeta will be the third storm to hit that state this year. Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, August 27th as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, followed by Delta as a Category 2 storm just 13 miles farther east on Oct. 9 with 100 mph winds. Governor John Bel Edwards is urging residents of the state to prepare for the potential impact to Louisiana again.
Zeta is the 27th named tropical storm in 2020, and according to the National Hurricane Center, this ties the number of storms in the record year of 2005. In 2005, the record was set with 27 named storms, and one additional storm that could have been named but was not. And we still have potential for more storms to develop. Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30.
