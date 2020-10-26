Tropical Storm Zeta heading to the Yucatan, then on to Louisiana (again!)

By Tuesday morning, Zeta will move back to sea in the Gulf of Mexico, still on a track similar to Delta’s, taking it toward the Louisiana coast by Wednesday evening. Zeta will be the third storm to hit that state this year. Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, August 27th as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, followed by Delta as a Category 2 storm just 13 miles farther east on Oct. 9 with 100 mph winds. Governor John Bel Edwards is urging residents of the state to prepare for the potential impact to Louisiana again.