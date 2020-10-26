Supervisor of elections announces temporary polling place changes for November 3, 2020 general election

By ABC7 Staff | October 26, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 2:26 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some important changes are being announced ahead of election day!

Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, is notifying voters of the following temporary polling place changes effective for the Tuesday, November 3 general election:

Precinct 135, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota

Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota 34241

Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota

Moving to St Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N Adams Dr, Sarasota 34236

Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota

Moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota 34232

Precinct 303, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota

Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota 34241

Precinct 307, Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N Auburn Rd, Venice

Moving to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Ave, Venice 34292

Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trl, Venice

Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice 34293

Precinct 415, St Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota

Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota

Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

Moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota 34238

Precinct 519, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Tamiami Trl S, Venice

Precinct 521, Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway, Venice

Moving to Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave S, Venice 34285

Precinct 525, Lift Church, 695 Center Rd, Venice

Precinct 541, New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trl S, Venice

Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice 34293

Precinct 543, Alameda Isles, 1 Alameda Grande, Englewood

Moving to Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Rd, Englewood 34223

