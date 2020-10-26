Supervisor of elections announces temporary polling place changes for November 3, 2020 general election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some important changes are being announced ahead of election day!
Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, is notifying voters of the following temporary polling place changes effective for the Tuesday, November 3 general election:
Precinct 135, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota
Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota 34241
Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota
Moving to St Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N Adams Dr, Sarasota 34236
Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota
Moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota 34232
Precinct 303, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota
Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota 34241
Precinct 307, Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N Auburn Rd, Venice
Moving to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Ave, Venice 34292
Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trl, Venice
Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice 34293
Precinct 415, St Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
Moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota 34238
Precinct 519, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Tamiami Trl S, Venice
Precinct 521, Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway, Venice
Moving to Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave S, Venice 34285
Precinct 525, Lift Church, 695 Center Rd, Venice
Precinct 541, New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trl S, Venice
Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice 34293
Precinct 543, Alameda Isles, 1 Alameda Grande, Englewood
Moving to Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Rd, Englewood 34223
