Sarasota/Manatee MPO take next step in their “Transform 2045 “ transportation plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After nearly a month of of public feedback, The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization is moving onto the next steps for their “Transform 2045” Long Range Transformation Plan.
The plan outlines nearly $2 billion worth of transportation projects for the Suncoast over the next 25 years. Along with road projects, the plan focuses on giving people different ways to travel. Tourism is also accounted for, making areas like the baseball stadiums more accessible and adding in ways to reduce traffic around those areas. Sarasota/Manatee’s MPO Strategic Planning Manager, Leigh Holt, said the plan is much more than just construction projects.
“We talk about things broader than just transportation. Like, what are we going to do about autonomous vehicles. You know, how do people get to jobs. Where should the jobs be. What about affordable housing and connecting people from housing to jobs. So we talk about global ideas and then we talk about how can transportation support those ideas and that vision for our communities future,” Holt said.
The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization’s board of elected officials will now vote on the plan. It will then go to The Federal Highway Administration, Federal Transit Administration, and The Florida Department of Transportation for review.
Holt said they should get their tentative work program around the first week of November and FDOT should release the next list of projects they will fund in the next few weeks.
The full “Transform 2045” plan can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.