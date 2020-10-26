Sarasota Police Department collects 63 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs during DEA Take Back Day

Take Back Days allow people to safely get rid of medication. Medicines that are in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Prescription drugs that are unused and flushed contaminate water supplies. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.