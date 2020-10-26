Sarasota Police Department collects 63 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs during DEA Take Back Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers with the Sarasota Police Department and the DEA collected 63 pounds of unwanted drug prescriptions during the annual Take Back Day on Saturday.
Residents returned potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions. The service was free and anonymous with no questions asked. The 63 pounds of unwanted prescription pills will be collected and properly disposed by members of the DEA.
Take Back Days allow people to safely get rid of medication. Medicines that are in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Prescription drugs that are unused and flushed contaminate water supplies. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
