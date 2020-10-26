Saprito Pier to close for improvement project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The T.J. “Tony” Saprito Fishing Pier will be temporary closed to the public beginning in the first week of November while it receives some major upgrades and improvements.
The closure is expected to last for approximately three to four months to ensure public safety while the work is completed. New features will include a new top concrete deck; the installation of three shade structures, six benches and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant railings; and a retrofit of the existing concrete piles and light poles.
The adjacent Ernest “Doc” and Eloise Werlin Park and Hart’s Landing bait, tackle and snack shop will remain open while the work at the pier is completed.
