Portion of Manatee County Highway to be renamed in honor of fallen FHP sergeant

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A section of a Manatee County highway will be named in remembrance of a fallen Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant.
On October 27, a portion of US 41, between Tallevast Road and University Parkway, will be dedicated in honor of Sergeant John C. Baxter, Jr.
Sergeant Baxter, a member of the 20th Florida Highway Patrol recruit class, graduated in April 1961. He was stationed in Brooksville, Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota and Bradenton.
On October 2, 1985, Sergeant Baxter was assisting with aerial assistance of a bank robbery suspect. At 9:36 am, his plane suddenly lost altitude and crashed into the parking lot of 1701 74th Avenue Drive East, resulting in Sergeant Baxter’s death. Sergeant Baxter was 57 years old at the time of his death.
The Memorial Highway Dedication Ceremony will be held on October 27, 2020, at the Bradenton Florida Highway Patrol Office, located at 5023 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL, at 1:00 pm. The ceremony will be conducted outside, and Sergeant Baxter’s beloved wife will be in attendance.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.