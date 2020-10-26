Memorial grows for 17-year-old killed by a drunk driver in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Mikeal Steele are in shock over his death. The 17-year-old was killed after a drunk driver cut in front of him on US 301 in Ellenton while Mikeal was riding on his motorcycle.
“It’s hard to comprehend how I’m feeling, it doesn’t feel real," said Alexandra and Szayanna, friends of Mikeal. "When I heard, I balled my eyes out, but now it feels like it never happened, it’s really sad.”
On Monday family and friends gathered all day long at a growing memorial at the site of the crash, remembering Mikeal. Andy Ameres says workers at his business, the Shake Station, heard the crash and called 911. He set up picnic tables at the memorial and is providing refreshments to the large number of people visiting.
“What’s going on in their tragic loss is just as devastating to us as it is to everyone in the community," said Ameres. "And I can’t imagine what it’s like for his immediate family, his parents and his younger brother.”
Troopers say the drunk driver has been arrested. He’s charged with DUI manslaughter.
“It’s so disheartening that here we are in 2020, almost 2021, there’s absolutely no excuse for people to not have a designated driver or a rideshare program or a number to a taxi cab," said Larry Coggins, Regional Director for MADD. "There’s absolutely no reason anyone of us should get behind a vehicle when impaired with alcohol or drugs.”
People are remembering Mikeal as a great kid who loved football and soccer. Mikeal was a junior at Parrish Community High School.
“He was always happy, I don’t have a memory of him where he wasn’t always happy, he was always smiling, laughing, so sweet," said Alexandra and Szayanna. "He was I always open, I can go to him about anything and he would always listen to me.”
The Manatee County School District says grief counselors were on hand at school today to help students cope with Mikeal’s death.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.