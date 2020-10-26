Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County to host mass food distribution

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will be conducting a food distribution on Saturday, Oct. 31
The distribution will be held at Renaissance on 9th located at 1816 9th Street West in Bradenton. Non-perishable food items, fresh produce, and meat will be distributed free of charge. The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and run until 11 a.m.
This drive-thru food distribution event will involve limited contact with volunteers and staff to maintain social distancing. Attendees will receive food to feed a family of five breakfast, lunch, and dinner for two days or more. Food for 500 families will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the 32nd Food4Families mass food distribution Meals on Wheels PLUS has hosted since mid-March. ABC7 is proud to be a sponsor of this event alongside Bradenton Kiwanis, Mosaic and Carl Reynolds Law.
“Due to COVID-19, many families who have never faced food-insecurity are finding themselves in line at food distributions like this,” said Maribeth Phillips, President & CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS. “Many people struggle to make ends meet, particularly at the end of the month. We want them to know we will have food for their families,” stated Phillips.
