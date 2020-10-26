Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County to host mass food distribution

This drive-thru food distribution event will involve limited contact with volunteers and staff to maintain social distancing. Attendees will receive food to feed a family of five breakfast, lunch, and dinner for two days or more. Food for 500 families will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the 32nd Food4Families mass food distribution Meals on Wheels PLUS has hosted since mid-March. ABC7 is proud to be a sponsor of this event alongside Bradenton Kiwanis, Mosaic and Carl Reynolds Law.