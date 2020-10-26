Make-a-Wish Foundation builds dream playhouse for Port Charlotte

By ABC7 Staff | October 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 3:00 PM

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Make-a-Wish made a big dream come true for a Port Charlotte kid.

5-year-old Juan Zapata is a non-verbal child with limited mobility who is living with a nervous system disorder. He wished for and received an outdoor playhouse in his backyard that would provide a safe and fun environment for him to spend time in.

The playhouse is a white, A-frame structure with blue and green trim that’s packed with age and developmentally-appropriate toys, bean bag chairs, and a white board to draw on.

Here's Juan's cool new playhouse from Make-a-Wish (Source: Make-a-wish foundation)

Juan was ready to play once the new playhouse was revealed.

