Joe Biden will visit Tampa Thursday to campaign

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Tampa on Thursday as the nation heads swiftly toward the Nov. 3. General Election.
Biden announced the stop but so far has not indicated the time or place of the event. He will also hold an event in Broward County. Florida has emerged as a battleground state and has seen multiple campaign events on behalf of President Trump and Former V.P. Biden.
ABC7 will update this story as more info is received.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.