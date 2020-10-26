Florida’s humdity causing problems for some Suncoast voters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Voters who choose to vote using a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot must make sure to properly return the ballot in a return envelop that is sealed and signed.
Some voters using this system--a week away from the Nov. 3 elections-- are experiencing conflict due to Florida’s humid weather, receiving their envelopes in the mail already glued shut.
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett says this is rare, but it happens.
“I heard reports that some counties have had some difficulties with the label being stuck when they get it," said Bennett. “It’s really nothing to panic about just take a knife and slide it open, do their ballot, [and] put scotch tape over it. It’s still gonna count, it’s still a good ballot,”
In Sarasota County, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner released a statement saying a small amount of voters have received their return envelop sealed due to the weather.
“To date, we have mailed more than 159,000 vote-by-mail ballots and have heard from a dozen or so voters about a sealed return envelope. Florida humidity and weather are likely to have affected those small number of envelopes. We have assisted any voters who have contacted us about an envelope and encourage any voter with questions about vote-by-mail ballots to call 941.861.8618,” said Turner.
For any mail-in ballots issues in Manatee County, call 941.741. 3823 or click here.
