Florida DOH reports 3,377 new COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms that COVID-19 cases have risen by 3,377 on Monday’s dashboard.
There have been 782,013 total cases since March. 16,449 residents have died and 203 non-residents have died in-state. Increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, just that the cause of death has been received.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,023 Residents: 12,881 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 142
Conditions and Care Deaths: 327 Hospitalizations* Residents: 877 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 5,969 (46%) Female: 6,783 (53%) Unknown/No data: 129 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,272 (10%) White: 6,992 (54%) Other: 2,201 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,416 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,720 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,217 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,944 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,429 Residents: 9,332 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 97
Conditions and Care Deaths: 333 Hospitalizations* Residents: 758 Non-Residents: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,303 (46%) Female: 4,963 (53%) Unknown/No data: 66 (<1%)
Race: Black: 703 (8%) White: 5,321 (57%) Other: 1,046 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,262 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,297 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,179 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 2,856 (31%)
