Florida DOH reports 3,377 new COVID-19 cases
By ABC7 Staff | October 26, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 12:20 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms that COVID-19 cases have risen by 3,377 on Monday’s dashboard.

There have been 782,013 total cases since March. 16,449 residents have died and 203 non-residents have died in-state. Increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, just that the cause of death has been received.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 13,023   Residents: 12,881   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 142

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 327   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 877     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 5,969  (46%)   Female: 6,783 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 129 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,272  (10%)   White: 6,992  (54%)   Other: 2,201  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,416  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,720  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 6,217  (48%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,944  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 9,429   Residents: 9,332   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 97

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 333   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 758     Non-Residents: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 4,303  (46%)   Female: 4,963 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 66 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 703  (8%)   White: 5,321  (57%)   Other: 1,046  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,262  (24%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,297  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,179  (55%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,856  (31%)

