First Alert Weather: Zeta stays west as a cold front brings changes to the Suncoast weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will bring us a mostly sunny day today as our winds out of the southeast transport enough moisture to trigger scattered afternoon storms. Humidity will be on the rise for the next few days and our “feels like” temperatures will approach or exceed 100 each day through mid-week. Zeta, a powerful tropical cyclone, will move over the Yucatan and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico within the next 24 hours as high pressure building over Florida keep the storm away from the Suncoast. Still, the effects of the distant storm may be felt on the Suncoast in the form of a few breezy days with onshore winds by mid-week. This could impact marine and water sport interests in the form of higher swells and rip currents.