ELC of Manatee County to install hand sanitizing station to elementary schools, child care centers
By ABC7 Staff | October 26, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 1:28 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, Inc will deliver and install 206 outdoor weather-proof hand sanitizing stations to elementary schools and child care centers throughout Manatee County.

ELC was awarded a grant of $150,803 through the Manatee County CARES Act after applying for funding to help assist with the safe return of children to playgrounds during the on-going fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and child care centers will also be provided with hand sanitizing gel for the stations.

Manatee School District recently announced that it would re-open playground equipment for Pre-K thru 5th-grade students at schools in the middle of this month.

Paul Sharff, ELC Chief Executive Officer, stated in a press release, "It is so important for our children in child care centers, VPK students, and all Elementary-aged children, to be safely back outside in playgrounds after months of uncertainty and change due to the on-going COVID-19 situation. We would again like to thank Manatee County administration for awarding this grant to allow so many local children to play again and have fun safely outdoors. "

