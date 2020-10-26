ELC of Manatee County to install hand sanitizing station to elementary schools, child care centers

Paul Sharff, ELC Chief Executive Officer, stated in a press release, "It is so important for our children in child care centers, VPK students, and all Elementary-aged children, to be safely back outside in playgrounds after months of uncertainty and change due to the on-going COVID-19 situation. We would again like to thank Manatee County administration for awarding this grant to allow so many local children to play again and have fun safely outdoors. "