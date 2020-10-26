1 arrested after fatal crash involving motorcycle

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old was killed and one person has been charged with DUI Manslaughter following a fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Manatee County.
The crash happened Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep was traveling westbound in the left turn lane of US 301, approaching the intersection of 42 Avenue East. The teen driver of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when the jeep turned left in front of the bike.
The teen was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the Jeep was placed under arrested and transported to the Manatee County Jail. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.
