Englewood man, accused of crimes against children, found dead in jail cell

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man accused of 83 charges against children was found deceased in his jail cell in Charlotte County, officials confirm.
James Palmucci, of Englewood, was found dead in his cell by jail staff on Oct. 26. He was cleared for the general population pod and was alone in a cell. Corrections deputies walk the pod once every 60 minutes to ensure the safety and security of all inmates. Around 6 a.m. Palmucci’s body was discovered with fabric around his neck.
Detectives say several young girls claimed that Palmucci had been touching and sexually abusing them. Officials say they also found child pornography on his phone.
Detention members and jail medical staff attempted to perform life saving measures.
