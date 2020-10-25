Some restaurant workers are against the Florida Amendment 2

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast restaurant workers are asking voters to vote against Amendment 2, which would gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next few years.
.Misty Johnson, who’s been a server for over 15 years, says if the minimum wage is raised, she will acutally be losing money.
“It will be taken away jobs from people who are tripped and gratuity. To the point that it will take their jobs away completely, I won’t be able to take care of my family the way that I am,” says Johnson.
Another server says restaurant prices would have to increase if minimum wage increases. “All of our customers that come into the restaurant a lot of these people are coming in every day. They’re gonna come in one day a week and I’m gonna be able to afford the prices. Prices are going to go up," she says.
Greg Guevara manages the Landside O-Bar Anna Maria Oyster Bars on the Suncoast. He says passing Amendment 2 could hurt more than just restaurants.
“It’s restaurants grocery stores are your prices are gonna have to go out all across the board prices are going to have to go up because people can’t afford to pay $15 an hour,” explains Guevara.
For Amendment 2 to become a law, 60% of voters need to mark “yes” on their ballots.
