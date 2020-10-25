A little cooler for Halloween!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have an increasing chance for showers across the Suncoast, especially inland Sunday afternoon. Then we all share an enhanced chance for a few afternoon showers to start the work week. Temps are still high in the upper 80s for now. We’re tracking a cold front, one bringing snow as far south as Texas and New Mexico, that will move through the Suncoast by Friday. Now snow here, but that front will bring in a little cooler and drier air just in time for Halloween!