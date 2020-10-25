First Alert Weather: Sunday, October 25, 2020 - Warm with scattered showers & storms to start the week, but cooler temperatures are on the horizon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
There will be a few lingering showers for areas mainly east of I-75, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and isolated storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper-80s with feels-like temperatures as high as 96 degrees. Winds will be out of the east-southeast 5-10 mph.
Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane tomorrow afternoon before nearing the Yucatan Peninsula.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The sunrise will be at 7:37 p.m., and the sunset will be at 6:52 p.m.
