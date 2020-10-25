FDOH reports more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 in Sunday’s COVID-19 update


By ABC7 Staff | October 23, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 7:49 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,364 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, the total number of cases in Florida is now 778,636 according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Florida resident deaths have hit 16,429 and 203 non-residents have died in state. Spikes in death increases do not mean that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 12,971 Residents: 12,829 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 142

Conditions and Care Deaths: 327 Hospitalizations* Residents: 877 Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40

Gender: Male: 5,947 (46%) Female: 6,758 (53%) Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,270 (10%) White: 6,966 (54%) Other: 2,198 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,395 (19%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,714 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,200 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,915 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 9,392 Residents: 9,292 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 100

Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 756 Non-Residents: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45

Gender: Male: 4,287 (46%) Female: 4,938 (53%) Unknown/No data: 67 (<1%)

Race: Black: 702 (8%) White: 5,289 (57%) Other: 1,040 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,261 (24%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,292 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,155 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 2,845 (31%)

