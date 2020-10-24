Tropical Depression 28 forms in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico

The tropical depression hasn’t been moving much, but recently it has started at least drifting toward the north-northwest. A shortwave trough moving across the southeastern United States should keep the cyclone in a rather weak steering pattern during the next day or so, with only a northwest drift anticipated. Mid-level ridging should build over the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday, forcing the depression to move faster to the west-northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula or Channel. The ridge shouldn’t last too long, however, with a substantial upper-level low forecast to eject out of the southwestern United States in a few days, causing the tropical cyclone to sharply turn to the north and northeast on Wednesday. The guidance isn’t in very good agreement, and these types of trough ejection scenarios can have significant timing differences. As of now it isn’t a threat to the Suncoast, but it something to monitor closely for an increase in moisture at the end of the week as a cold front will force any leftover moisture south and across the Florida peninsula. We will continue to provide updates both on-air and online as new advisories are issued.