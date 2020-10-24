Rain chances are LOW for the weekend!

We are tracking a tropical disturbance in the NW Caribbean that has a good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Zeta over the weekend. But there’s a lot of uncertainty right now as to the future of the storm. The European computer model is taking the storm into the central Gulf of Mexico for the coming week, where it could strengthen. Regardless of the intensity of the storm, we could see a return of some tropical moisture Monday, then the moisture with the storm could get caught up in a developing cold front coming into the southeast USA by the end of the week. That could give us a better chance of showers at the end of the week. And the cold front could move south of the Suncoast Halloween weekend. Not too scary, just a slight cool down to low and mid 80s to end October. With a Halloween Full Moon - So maybe a little scary!