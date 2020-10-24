First Alert Weather: Saturday, October 24, 2020 - A chance for isolated showers & storms tomorrow and a tropical depression is churning in the Caribbean Sea

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
For tonight, partly cloudy skies with a light breeze out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.
For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. There will be a better chance for rain for areas east of I-75. Expect another warm afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 92-95 degrees. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the west-southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tropical Update
Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight formed earlier this evening in the Caribbean Sea. The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm on Wednesday, and could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. A stray shower can’t be ruled out during the late afternoon and evening.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.