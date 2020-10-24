First Alert Weather: Saturday, October 24, 2020 - A chance for isolated showers & storms tomorrow and a tropical depression is churning in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight could impact parts of the northern Gulf coast mid-week

First Alert Weather: Saturday, October 24, 2020 - A chance for isolated showers & storms tomorrow and a tropical depression is churning in the Caribbean Sea
wx_noel_10-24
By Noel Rehm | October 24, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 11:44 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

For tonight, partly cloudy skies with a light breeze out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

First Alert Weather - 11:00pm October 24, 2020

For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. There will be a better chance for rain for areas east of I-75. Expect another warm afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 92-95 degrees. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the west-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight formed earlier this evening in the Caribbean Sea. The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm on Wednesday, and could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. A stray shower can’t be ruled out during the late afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.