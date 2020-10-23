A Tropical Depression could form in or near the Gulf of Mexico within the next day or two

Satellite images and surface observations indicate that the broad area of low pressure located just west of Grand Cayman Island continues to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development due to warm Caribbean and Gulf waters, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next day or two while the low drifts toward the northwest. If this becomes a tropical storm this would be named Zeta. As of now, it is to early to tell exactly what will happen with this area of low pressure, and models are subject to change as new data becomes available.