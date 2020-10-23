BCSO: Three California men arrested in connection to deaths of 2 Florida men

(WWSB) - California deputies have arrested three men in a double murder investigation involving the deaths of two Florida men.
According to authorities, Jerry Bonds, 39, and Randy Bonds, 33, of Florida flew into L.A. and drove to Butte County on Wednesday, Oct. 21. They were reported missing by family members.
After an investigation, the bodies of both men were discovered in Forbestown, Calif. Their rental car was found in the Boomtown, NV area.
Authorities found evidence linking the crime to Michael Griff, age 21, Austin Hogan, age 21, and Kyle Smith, age 24.
On Oct. 22, with the aide of police in Reno, Nevada, Griff, Hogan, and Smith were booked into the Butte County Jail. Griff, Hogan, and Smith were each booked for two counts of first degree murder.
