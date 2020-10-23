Performances are back at the Manatee Performing Arts Center with classic ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Indoor performances are back at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, with the classic “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Audience members will be socially distant and only 90 people will be allowed in the theatre that seats 400. Audience members will also see some changes on stage. Actors will be wearing face shields throughout the performance.
The play’s production team also looked at other ways the audience can enjoy the show safely.
“There are three ways you can enjoy the show now that not everyone is going to be comfortable coming back into our building. We also have our movie theatre, if you want to stay in your car or sit outside where there’s more open air, or we actually have a link that we can send you a link that you can watch it from a computer or smart TV,” said Rick Kerby, Producing Artistic Director.
The first show premiered on Thursday, October 22nd, and it will continue throughout November. It was originally set to premier in April, but it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To see the new dates and times, as well to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.