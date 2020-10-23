More than 4.77 million ballots cast

Counties are required to hold early voting through Oct. 31 and have the option to continue on Nov. 1. As of Friday morning, Democrats had returned 1.61 million mail-in ballots, while Republicans had returned 1.04 million. Republicans were up over Democrats in early voting by a margin of 641,324 to 499,802. Floridians with no party affiliation had cast 687,692 vote-by-mail ballots, and 234,115 had gone to early voting sites.