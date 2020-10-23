Local bands team up to feed the hungry

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several local bands are coming together to raise awareness and money to support the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry drive.
A concert called “Music That Moves You” will be held virtually on Tuesday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can watch here.
Scott Biehler, Executive Director of Mayors' Feed the Hungry, says, “COVID19 continues to put a strain on Mayors' Feed the Hungry pantries. Local supplies continue to decrease as increase in consumer food assistance climbs exponentially. Community support of this concert will go a long way to helping us help those in need.”
Bands include Kettle of Fish, Ship of Fools, Mike Sales, The Wandering Hours, Shaun Hopper, Colleen Orender, Justin Laymand, Melanie Massell, Joe Bruno, Eirinn Abu, Steve Arvey, and Leah Suarez. Sponsors include: Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Tampa Bay Bucs, Kristina Skepton/Keller Williams Real Estate, Junior League of Sarasota, Wilde Productions, and the Mendell Foundation.
You can help by making a donation now by texting GIVE to 941-275-2032 Mayors' Feed the Hungry is a non-profit 501(c)3 sponsored by all nine mayors and both county commission chairs in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All participating members are volunteers.
There are 24 food pantries located throughout both counties.
