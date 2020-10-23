First Alert Weather: Friday, October 23, 2020 - Expect a warm weekend with a chance for scattered showers & storms on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A stray shower can’t be ruled out before midnight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.
For tomorrow, skies will be mostly with isolated showers and storms during the early afternoon becoming scattered across the Suncoast during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. A pocket of dry air will filter in on Sunday which will lower the coverage of showers and storms.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. Watch the radar for scattered showers and isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening.
