First Alert Weather: Dry air slowly filters in and sunshine returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When compared to earlier in the week, our rain chances continue to drop today. Dry air will continue to move into the air above the Suncoast with a dry air surge on Sunday. We will likely continue to see a shower or two develop in the afternoon both today and tomorrow, but the rain chance is only 30%. On Sunday the vast majority of us will not see rain as skies stay mostly sunny all day. Warm temperatures will continue each day into next week, running 5 to 7 degrees above the normal.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the low pressure in the Caribbean which has aided in bringing us a week of breezy winds. This low is forecast to cross Cuba and stay south of the Suncoast as it moves into the Atlantic. It may bring late weekend rains to South Florida but the impact on us will be very low with only a slight increase in a breezy Monday wind. Otherwise, the stronger this system becomes the better our weather will likely be. Long range models also continue to hint as a cooler first week of November.
