First Alert Weather: Dry air slowly filters in and sunshine returns to the Suncoast

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the low pressure in the Caribbean which has aided in bringing us a week of breezy winds. This low is forecast to cross Cuba and stay south of the Suncoast as it moves into the Atlantic. It may bring late weekend rains to South Florida but the impact on us will be very low with only a slight increase in a breezy Monday wind. Otherwise, the stronger this system becomes the better our weather will likely be. Long range models also continue to hint as a cooler first week of November.