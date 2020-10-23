FDOH reports 3,689 new cases of COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff | October 23, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 11:38 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,689 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number of cases in Florida is now 771,780 according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Florida resident deaths have hit 16,340 and 204 non-residents have died in state. Spikes in death increases do not mean that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 12,842   Residents: 12,700   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 142

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 324   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 874     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 5,900  (46%)   Female: 6,673 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 127 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,261  (10%)   White: 6,884  (54%)   Other: 2,189  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,366  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,694  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 6,110  (48%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,896  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 9,280   Residents: 9,185   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 95

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 329   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 750     Non-Residents: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 4,242  (46%)   Female: 4,872 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 71 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 694  (8%)   White: 5,180  (56%)   Other: 1,026  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,285  (25%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,276  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,036  (55%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,873  (31%)

