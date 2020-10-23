FDOH reports 3,689 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,689 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number of cases in Florida is now 771,780 according to the COVID-19 dashboard.
Florida resident deaths have hit 16,340 and 204 non-residents have died in state. Spikes in death increases do not mean that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,842 Residents: 12,700 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 142
Conditions and Care Deaths: 324 Hospitalizations* Residents: 874 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 5,900 (46%) Female: 6,673 (53%) Unknown/No data: 127 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,261 (10%) White: 6,884 (54%) Other: 2,189 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,366 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,694 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,110 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,896 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,280 Residents: 9,185 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 95
Conditions and Care Deaths: 329 Hospitalizations* Residents: 750 Non-Residents: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,242 (46%) Female: 4,872 (53%) Unknown/No data: 71 (<1%)
Race: Black: 694 (8%) White: 5,180 (56%) Other: 1,026 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,285 (25%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,276 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,036 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 2,873 (31%)
