FDOH reports more than 4,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday’s COVID-19 update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 4,433 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number of cases in Florida is now 776,251 according to the COVID-19 dashboard.
Florida resident deaths have hit 16,417 and 203 non-residents have died in state. Spikes in death increases do not mean that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,930 Residents: 12,788 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 142
Conditions and Care Deaths: 327 Hospitalizations* Residents: 876 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 5,930 (46%) Female: 6,730 (53%) Unknown/No data: 128 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,268 (10%) White: 6,930 (54%) Other: 2,194 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,396 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,705 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,170 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,913 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,340 Residents: 9,245 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 95
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 752 Non-Residents: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,265 (46%) Female: 4,913 (53%) Unknown/No data: 67 (<1%)
Race: Black: 701 (8%) White: 5,251 (57%) Other: 1,034 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,259 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,287 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,112 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 2,846 (31%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.