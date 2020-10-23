FDOH reports more than 4,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday’s COVID-19 update

By ABC7 Staff | October 23, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated October 24 at 6:46 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 4,433 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number of cases in Florida is now 776,251 according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Florida resident deaths have hit 16,417 and 203 non-residents have died in state. Spikes in death increases do not mean that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 12,930 Residents: 12,788 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 142

Conditions and Care Deaths: 327 Hospitalizations* Residents: 876 Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40

Gender: Male: 5,930 (46%) Female: 6,730 (53%) Unknown/No data: 128 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,268 (10%) White: 6,930 (54%) Other: 2,194 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,396 (19%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,705 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 6,170 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,913 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 9,340 Residents: 9,245 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 95

Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 752 Non-Residents: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45

Gender: Male: 4,265 (46%) Female: 4,913 (53%) Unknown/No data: 67 (<1%)

Race: Black: 701 (8%) White: 5,251 (57%) Other: 1,034 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,259 (24%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,287 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,112 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 2,846 (31%)

