Thunder by the Bay on as scheduled

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizers for the 23rd Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival say the Thunder by the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival will happen on Feb. 19-21, 2021 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds despite COVID-19, but they say new safety measures will be in place.
Organizers say the new safety measures include daily temperature checks for everyone coming onto the property, multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds, pre-marked seating areas to view the stage, specified restrictions for all vendors, face masks will be required when social distancing is not possible with disposable masks available for purchase on site, and sanitization of all restroom facilities and port-a-potties after use.
On Saturday, Feb. 20, Molly Hatchet-- a southern rock band that cemented their place in music history in the late seventies touring with Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, and others-- is scheduled to perform as the Festival’s featured headliner.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to announce that the Festival will be able to take place in February. However, new and enhanced health and safety measures must be implemented throughout the event to ensure the safety of our performers, vendors, volunteers, attendees, and staff," said Lucy Nicandri, the festival’s director. "A Covid-19 informational page was recently added to our Festival website as a resource outlining safety measures that will be in place during the event and will be updated as necessary.”
Proceeds raised from Thunder By The Bay provide financial support to Suncoast Charities for Children impacting six area local non-profit agencies serving over 5,000 children, teens, and adults with special needs.
These agencies include: The Haven, Loveland Center, Children First, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Special Olympics Florida/Sarasota County, and Venice Challenger Baseball.
