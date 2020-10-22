Tampa Bay Rays tie the World Series in Game 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (WWSB) - After 12 years the Tampa Bay Rays have got their first win in the World Series Wednesday night.
The Rays had a slow start in the Series opener, but the win comes against six-time World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brandon Lowe took charge of the game in the first inning, scoring his first of two homers of the night.
The final score was 6-4. Game 3 will be on October 23 at 8:08 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays line up for game 2:
Los Angeles Dodgers line up for game 2:
