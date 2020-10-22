Suspect dies in Wednesday’s deputy involved shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 10:40 AM UPDATE: The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirms the suspect shot by a deputy during a stabbing call on Wednesday morning died.
MCSO representatives say 35-year-old Steven Belville stabbed a man multiple times outside of a home in Bradenton. When deputies arrived Belville is accused of pointing a gun at deputies and that’s when a deputy shot him. MCSO says Belville died from his injuries.
During the investigation, deputies say they found a note Belville wrote saying he wanted to kill the victim and planned to harm himself. Detectives say the two men had a history of not getting along.
Deputies say the stabbing victim is alive and remains at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released because of Marsy’s Law.
ORIGINAL STORY 10/21:
Two people are in critical condition at Blake Medical Center after deputies say a domestic escalated into a deputy involved shooting.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on the 4300 block of 80th St., West, Bradenton for a stabbing after 10 in the morning on Wednesday. MCSO Public Information Officer, Randy Warren, says when deputies arrived a woman was trying to resuscitate her boyfriend while the suspect, her brother, was standing and watching.
Sheriff Rick Wells says the deputy shot the suspect after he turned around and pointed a gun at law enforcement.
Sheriff Wells addressed media before noon saying the deputy had been put on administrative leave pending the investigation.
During Sheriff Well’s press conference he mentioned deputies have had to come out to the home previously, including Tuesday.
The details on how this all unfolded or how many times the victim was stabbed or the deputy shot his gun have not been released. The deputy was treated on the scene for a minor injury to his elbow.
He is now on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting, and an internal investigation are conducted.
This is a developing story & ABC7 News will be updating as information comes into the newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.